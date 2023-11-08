Block Inc. capping its workforce

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Block Inc., formerly known as Square, plans to cut down on its workforce.

The company has an office in downtown St. Louis.

In a letter sent out last week, CEO Jack Dorsey says the company is capping its employees at 12,000.

The St. Louis Business Journal says in order to reach that number, 1,000 positions will have to go.

That cap is planned to go away when revenue goes back up, meaning more hiring could happen.

It’s unclear if any of the positions cut will be from the St. Louis area.

