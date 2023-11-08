Surprise Squad
2 suspects in custody after car fire in St. Louis County

Riverview Road in St. Louis County after a car fire on Nov. 8, 2023.
Riverview Road in St. Louis County after a car fire on Nov. 8, 2023.(KMOV News 4)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a car fire in St. Louis County.

Police said they attempted to pull over a car at Jennings Station Road and West Florissant Avenue but the driver did not stop. Authorities told First Alert 4 they did chase after the car, but Metro Air Support was up the helicopter was keeping tabs on it.

The car eventually caught on fire. Police said there was no crash.

No one was injured.

