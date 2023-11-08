2 suspects in custody after car fire in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a car fire in St. Louis County.

Police said they attempted to pull over a car at Jennings Station Road and West Florissant Avenue but the driver did not stop. Authorities told First Alert 4 they did chase after the car, but Metro Air Support was up the helicopter was keeping tabs on it.

The car eventually caught on fire. Police said there was no crash.

No one was injured.

