2 men plead guilty in December 2021 shooting of store clerk, other crimes

Photo of a gavel
Photo of a gavel(wifr)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men have pleaded guilty in a December 2021 crime spree which included two carjackings and an armed robbery where a store clerk was shot in the mouth.

U.S. Attorneys for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a news release James Furlow, 20, of St. Ann, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of carjacking and lone counts of possession and brandishing a firearm in a violent crime, discharging a firearm in a violent crime and robbery.

Monya Jones, 23, of St. Louis County pleaded guilty to robbery and possession, brandishing and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the release.

Jones is set to be sentenced Nov. 27 and Furlow on Feb. 7, 2024.

Prosecutors said on Dec. 26, 2021, Furlow carjacked a Kia sedan and later tried to shoot an ATM as Jones waited in the stolen vehicle. Furlow and Jones then robbed a convenience store in St. Louis County with Furlow shooting the clerk in the mouth.

Four days later, on Dec. 30, Furlow carjacked a Volkswagen SUV at gunpoint. Police spotted him and Furlow fled, first in the stolen vehicle then on foot.

Police later found Furlow in a basement with a handgun and the keys to the stolen vehicle.

Both carjackings, prosecutors said, were set up using a dating application.

