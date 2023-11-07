Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Unhoused Bill of Rights in limbo in St. Louis City

Plans to protect the unhoused in St. Louis are in limbo on Monday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans to protect the unhoused in St. Louis are in limbo.

The Unhoused Bill of Rights that was proposed after a tent city popped up outside city hall appears to be put on hold.

One of the bill’s sponsors said she’s canceling hearings Tuesday.

The legislation included zoning changes to make it easier to open shelters and security for encampments.

First Alert 4 was told there will be new bills dedicated to helping the city’s homeless in the future.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Charles County prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Dioavian R. Cook, of Florissant, with...
Parents sue St. Louis bar, driver after child dies in crash
Another officer used a taser on Wallace, but she continued to drive off and escaped, with the...
Police: St. Louis woman flees traffic stop with children, officer inside her car
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
James Hetfield signs books, meets fans in St. Louis
James Hetfield signs books, meets fans in St. Louis

Latest News

A fire broke out and damaged two homes on Russell Avenue Monday night in St. Clair County.
Fire damages vacant homes in Cahokia Heights
Unhoused Bill of Rights in limbo in St. Louis City
Unhoused Bill of Rights in limbo in St. Louis City
A fire damaged two homes Monday night in St. Clair County.
Fire damages vacant homes in Cahokia Heights
Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Jennings mayor against city council members
Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Jennings mayor against city council members