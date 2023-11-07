Unhoused Bill of Rights in limbo in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans to protect the unhoused in St. Louis are in limbo.

The Unhoused Bill of Rights that was proposed after a tent city popped up outside city hall appears to be put on hold.

One of the bill’s sponsors said she’s canceling hearings Tuesday.

The legislation included zoning changes to make it easier to open shelters and security for encampments.

First Alert 4 was told there will be new bills dedicated to helping the city’s homeless in the future.

