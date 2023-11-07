Surprise Squad
Tivoli Theatre to hold movie nights to raise money for The FAM program

A month ago, the new church ownership of the Delmar Loop’s Tivoli Theater drew protests.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A month ago, the new church ownership of the Delmar Loop’s Tivoli Theater drew protests.

LGBTQIA advocates were upset the church was breaking a Halloween tradition of showing the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.

They told us then that not everyone will agree with their decisions, but they’re trying to help their community.

Now they’re doing something called “First Fridays.”

Each month, One Family Church will show a blockbuster film. Money from ticket sales will go to The FAM program. FAM stands for Fair Acess to Mortgages.

Their goal is to make St. Louis more equitable, helping people to buy homes.

The next First Fridays movie is set for Dec. 1. Tickets are $10, and they’ll be showing Home Alone.

