Thanks4Giving: Food on the Move meets people where they’re at

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- As you prepare for the holiday season, many in the bi-state are struggling to make ends meet. That’s why First Alert 4 has teamed up with Ameren to raise money for the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

One of the ways the St. Louis Area Foodbank is meeting people where they’re at is the “Food on the Move” program. It’s a market on wheels that brings options to people around the community.

A 28-foot trailer gets packed with nutritious foods to go where people have a higher need for food access. One of the places the trailer travels is the Buren Chapel AME Church in Festus. It stops there the first Friday of every month.

It offers a shopping-style pantry at no cost to those who need it. Food on the Move has multiple events every week, which can be found on the food distribution calendar on the St. Louis Area Foodbank website.

You can also find more info at kmov.com/thanks4giving.

