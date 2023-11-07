Suspect in custody following pursuit from IL into north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pursuit in Granite City, Ill. ended in north St. Louis with the suspect being taken into custody, authorities say.

Granite City Police were pursuing a vehicle as it approached the McKinley Bridge, deploying spikes that hit the drivers side front tire. The suspect continued on I-70 eastbound until they had to stop and continue on foot. Another driver struck the suspect’s car, but then continued on. Police say the suspect hopped a fence and ran but was taken into custody at Madison and Florissant.

