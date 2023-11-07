Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Special needs student is high school football team’s special weapon

The team manager, Bricen Greehaus, is a very popular freshman and was the team’s surprise play. (Source: KOAT, Amanda Greenhaus, Aztec High School)
By Sasha Lenninger, KOAT via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AZTEC, N.M. (KOAT) – A high school football team in New Mexico brought out its special weapon in week 10, showing fans the importance of inclusion in a game against their rivals.

The team manager, Bricen Greehaus, is a very popular freshman and was the team’s surprise play.

“That’s our big rival. So, it was really cool for them to agree. We got the refs to agree, and I was like, Yeah, it’s perfect,” Aztec Athletic Director Cory Gropp said.

Bricen suited up, wearing number 31 – the number his uncle wore when playing at the same high school. He took the handoff and ran for a 30-yard touchdown.

“It made my heart so warm ... I was so happy. Words can’t even describe the way that I feel or still feel,” Bricen’s mom, Amanda Greenhaus said. “I watch the videos, still brings tears to my eyes. Just the pure joy that he got to experience. And then all of the love that everybody showed him.”

Bricen’s teammates joined him in the end zone to celebrate after the scoring run.

Their team didn’t win the game, but to them, it didn’t matter.

Copyright 2023 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another officer used a taser on Wallace, but she continued to drive off and escaped, with the...
Police: St. Louis woman flees traffic stop with children, officer inside her car
St. Charles County prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Dioavian R. Cook, of Florissant, with...
Parents sue St. Louis bar, driver after child dies in crash
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate...
Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate
Graphic
Armed robbery suspects come away empty-handed because they could not drive manual transmission car, police say

Latest News

FILE - Celine Dion was in the audience for Katy Perry’s final show at the Resorts World Theatre...
Celine Dion seen at Katy Perry’s final show of residency, making second public appearances in nearly 4 years
'Inseparable' friends killed when hit by MAX train
Friends killed by train were ‘inseparable,’ family says
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. A group...
Former Meta engineer testifies before Congress on Instagram’s harms to teens
U.S. Attorney David Weiss arrives for an interview before members of the House Judiciary...
Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case is testifying before lawmakers in an ‘unprecedented step’
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
A month into war, Israel envisions an ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely