‘Special’ first-ever basketball courts in Forest Park to honor Nicholas J. Booker

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis are set to break ground to build basketball courts in Forest Park.

Tuesday, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony on the project named in memory of Nicholas J. Booker, who loved basketball and nature. The project site is north of the Dennis & Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center.

“Nick would love he was a part of this,” said Satonya Booker, Nick’s mother.

She said Nick loved everything about Forest Park, and even during the summer months, he started working with the City’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry.

“Basketball was just a way to connect with people,” said Satonya. “[Nick’s] mission every day was to make somebody else’s day better.”

In 2018, the Bookers say their 18-year-old son was playing a pickup game with friends while attending Fordham University. He had an asthma attack, and the unimaginable happened.

“He couldn’t breathe and collapsed and never woke up,” said Satonya.

The Bookers are thrilled about what these courts will do for St. Louis.

Forest Park is one of the largest urban parks in the country, and in its 147 years of existence, it’s never had basketball courts, one of the most popular sports in urban communities.

Britt Booker said he remembers growing up going to Forest Park and not having basketball courts. He said these future courts will hopefully bridge the gap.

“People don’t understand how special it is,” said Britt. “My hope is that the metropolitan area won’t be as segmented as it is now. Bellville to Wentzville to South St. Louis to North St. Louis will come together. People of all ethnicities and economic background will feel welcome.”

The site for the courts will include two full courts, two half courts, lighting, a pavilion, 35 new trees, player benches and many other amenities.

The Bookers call these future courts a turnaround for St. Louis.

