Over 30 organizations sign open letter in support of Cori Bush’s call for ceasefire in Gaza

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Over 30 organizations and hundreds of individuals released an open letter supporting Congresswoman Cori Bush after being criticized for calling Israel’s actions an “ethnic cleansing.”

In a letter sent to First Alert 4, it says in part, “As organizations, clergy, and individuals of multiple faiths, races, and identities in St. Louis, we proudly support our Congresswoman’s principled stance to value and save lives.”

