New Life Evangelistic Center sues St. Louis over denial of building permit

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The New Life Evangelistic Center filed a lawsuit Monday against the city of St. Louis and its Board of Building Appeals over the denial of a building permit.

New Life asked the Board of Building Appeals to reverse its decision to deny the center a building permit.

In early 2017, the center closed after losing a court battle over various safety code violations. Since closing, Reverend Larry Rice told First Alert 4 the building has been cleaned up.

Surrounding property owners downtown have previously filed appeals to revoke New Life building permits. The appeals have been granted by the Board of Building Appeals, preventing the center from operating as a church or providing other services.

In court documents, New Life argues that plans submitted for building permits complied with the law, and that surrounding property owners did not provide sufficient evidence to prove the plans did not comply with the building code or other laws.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.