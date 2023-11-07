Surprise Squad
Near Record High Wednesday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Wednesday High 82, Record 82 (2005)
  • Back to Cool Fall Weather Thursday-Weekend
  • Cooler and Near Normal Weather Through The Weekend

Wednesday: A warm front will lift north of the area and increasing southerly winds will bring in warmer temperatures. Expect highs in the lower 80s. We may at least reach, if not break, the record high of 82° set back in 2005. Wednesday night brings in a cold front and a low chance for rain, mainly a sprinkle or spotty light shower. Rain chance is 10-20% Wednesday evening.

What’s next: The cold front will have cleared the area by Thursday. There is a chance for a few showers south of St. Louis Thursday evening and night, mainly from Centerville to Farmington to Sparta, IL and southeast. And that area of rain may miss those areas farther south as some models have advertised. We’ll see temperatures return to typical November values, with highs generally in the upper 50s or lower 60s through the weekend. We’ll also remain dry through the weekend.

