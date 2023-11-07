Man’s body found in grassy area in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man’s body was found in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the North County Precinct were notified of a suspicious death in the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road around 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man’s body in a grassy area off the roadway.

St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons detectives were called to the scene to investigate. No other information has been released.

