Manchester annexation: both sides make final pitches ahead of vote that would annex 6,600 residents

MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV) - Voters will soon decide whether the city of Manchester will add 6,600 residents through annexation of a portion of unincorporated St. Louis County, in what would be the northeast part of the city.

The issue had led to both St. Louis County and the city of Manchester holding dueling town halls to tell residents why they should or should not vote for annexation.

First Alert 4 went through neighborhoods of residents who could soon be annexed into the city of Manchester and we found mixed reactions.

Some want to be Manchester residents, others like Mike McTague do not.

“I think it’s essentially a money grab,” said McTague.

If passed, the city would receive nearly $4 million of extra tax money by next year.

And the city is pushing the issue hard and Clement said he’s been working on it for two and half years.

“Very tired, I’m tense, I’m anxious,” said Mayor Mike Clement.

He is pitching to voters a more personable government, including access to city hall and more responsive elected officials.

Plus he said after speaking with unincorporated residents, they want to live in an identifiable and incorporated area.

“There is a desire to connect with the community, a sense of place,” said Clement.

Mayor Clements said he’s planning on using the extra tax money to reinvest in the annexed area, specifically fixing streets and old sidewalks that haven’t been fixed in some time.

“Right now the county is patching sidewalks with asphalt, we don’t do that,” said Clement.

St. Louis County said on their website they don’t have an official position but are giving voters “educational information.”

The county website has a tool to indicate that property taxes will be going up around $150 for an average home.

“The decision could increase taxes without seeing an improvement in any type of services,” said Jacob Trimble, Planning Director for St. Louis County.

While the county is not advocating directly to vote no, looking closely at the ‘vote no’ signs, they’re funded by County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s political action committee.

Records from the Missouri Ethics Commission shows that committee has spent $624 dollars in an opposition campaign.

And back over in the neighborhood, McTague said the county responds quickly when streets need to be repaired and isn’t sure how the city would spend his tax money.

“I don’t know where that money would go with Manchester anyway where I know it’s being spent the right way here,” said McTague.

And meanwhile - Clement is preaching trust.

“If I can use the word trust, we know what we’re doing and it will be better and we do have the funds, we’re solid financially, and we have the experience, the strength and the commitment to deliver everything we say we’re going to deliver,” said Clement.

Polls open at 6am

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.