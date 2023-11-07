Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Jennings mayor against city council members

Jennings, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the mayor of Jennings against members of the city’s council.

On Monday, a St. Louis County judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by City of Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson against five members of the Jennings City Council.

According to the lawsuit, the city clerk had given a notice of resignation that was set to be effective on Aug. 18, when council members had held an emergency meeting. The suit goes on to say that there was no time to train the assistant clerk to do the duties and functions of the city clerk.

“Since no clerk was available and no other person could correctly discharge the duties of the city clerk, Mayor Johnson alerted the city council members that no meeting would occur. Additionally, Mayor Johnson alerted the police that Jennings City Hall was closed and that no meeting would occur. Further, Mayor Johnson posted signs at Jennings City Hall closing city hall and canceling the August 18, 2023 meeting,” the lawsuit said.

The city officials listed as respondents in the lawsuit were the same members who had boycotted a council meeting in August. Those respondents are Councilors Allan Stichnote, Jane Brown, Terry Wilson, Jeanine Roberts and Nadia Quinn.

The Aug. 18 emergency meeting was to undo hirings and firings led by Mayor Johnson in a closed meeting days prior. Members of the council cited possible litigation against the city for possibly illegal terminations. Firings and hirings must have majority council approval. Members of the council told First Alert 4 the mayor didn’t have a majority for the firings and hirings but proceeded with the terminations and additions anyway.

“Not only is it wrong morally, ethically--it’s wrong legally,” Councilor Quinn told First Alert 4. “I just hope everything can move forward properly and we don’t continue using taxpayer dollars to continue to fight this in court.”

“The judge, she made the right decision,” former Jennings Mayor Yolanda Austin told First Alert 4. “...what I’m seeing and hearing that people are in place that are not actually qualified for positions.”

Former city attorney Sam Alton, one of those who exited because of the mayor, has told First Alert 4 he’ll sue if he doesn’t get more than $280,000 in lost pay.

First Alert 4 sought comment from Mayor Johnson but didn’t hear back as of Monday night.

