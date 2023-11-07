Surprise Squad
Suspect in custody after man killed in South City

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

The man was shot in the back around 4:15 p.m. in the area of River Des Peres and Wanda, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the hospital after the shooting.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

No other information has been released.

