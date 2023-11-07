Surprise Squad
Hannibal, MO man sentenced to prison for making pipe bombs

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Hannibal man who made illegal pipe bombs was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison.

Joshua Eugene Rickey, 34, pleaded guilty to the manufacturing of one or more unregistered destructive devices and possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices. He made the pipe bombs using plastic and metal pipes and materials from fireworks in July and August of 2022.

ATF agents had to detonate one of the bombs Rickey made because it couldn’t be safely handled.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

