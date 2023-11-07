Hannibal, MO man sentenced to prison for making pipe bombs

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Hannibal man who made illegal pipe bombs was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison.

Joshua Eugene Rickey, 34, pleaded guilty to the manufacturing of one or more unregistered destructive devices and possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices. He made the pipe bombs using plastic and metal pipes and materials from fireworks in July and August of 2022.

ATF agents had to detonate one of the bombs Rickey made because it couldn’t be safely handled.

