Freedom Honor Flight takes 3,000th veteran to D.C. on final flight of the year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Honor Flight of Greater St. Louis is celebrating a milestone on its final flight of 2023, taking its 3,000th veteran to Washington, D.C., to see the war memorials and monuments dedicated in their honor.

Across the four flights in 2023, more than 200 veterans enjoyed the trip, with more than 1,700 still on a waiting list.

Tuesday’s group included one World War II veteran, 11 Korean War veterans and 48 Vietnam veterans, according to Keith Hausher, Flight Leader with Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.

“It’s long since the time they got home from their time of service, so it’s great in their later chapters of life to remind them of how grateful we are about their service and what they did to protect us and give us the freedom we have today,” Hausher said.

Hausher said the harsh treatment of Vietnam veterans upon returning home from the war weighs heavily on the minds of many of the veterans on the trip, like Tom Bommarito. He served in the Army infantry in 1970, spending one year in Vietnam.

“It wasn’t good,” said Bommarito. “I was fortunate in that I survived it and did enough compartmentalizing to where it wasn’t horrible, but I think the average guy was affected adversely big time. It wasn’t pleasant. A lot of these guys spent a year there, and when they got back, people not only didn’t want to talk about it, they didn’t want to talk to them about it, none of the above.”

Hausher said the flight brings a PTSD expert along on the trip to help any veterans who may experience a range of emotions while viewing the memorials.

Daniel Crown, 98, is the only World War II veteran on the flight. He spent three and a half years in the Navy, and while he didn’t deploy overseas, he can appreciate the sacrifice made by countless friends and other veterans.

“I’m lucky I didn’t have to do that, but I could have, and I really admire these people and cherish them,” he said. “We should be cognizant of that and realize how important they were for us to have the freedom we have today.”

The flight returns home to St. Louis on Tuesday evening.

