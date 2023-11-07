Community Invited To Attend Grand Opening Celebration on Sunday November 12th, 2023 For Glen Carbon’s Newest Senior Living Community, Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons

GLEN CARBON: On Sunday, November 12th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., representatives from Keystone Senior and members of the greater Glen Carbon community will gather to celebrate the Grand Opening of Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons, the region’s newest senior living community. The Grand Opening Celebration will take place on location at Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons, 245 Magnolia Drive, Glen Carbon, IL. The public is invited to attend the Grand Opening Celebration, which will feature elegant far prepared by Keystone’s executive

chef, music and continuous tours of Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons. The event is free, but guests are asked to RSVP to (618) 205-5163 due to the large turnout anticipated for the event.

This 180,000 square-foot project will be located at 245 Magnolia Drive, just off Illinois Route 157 in an area well known for its medical , senior living, and professional service facilities.

Brent Kingen, Chief Operating Officer of Keystone Senior, the family-owned business that owns and developed Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons, says, “We’re proud to bring a brand new Keystone Senior Living Community to this region. Our senior living residents benefit from a unique Happiness Guarantee, so moving in can be risk free. We’re honored to have been able to generate hundreds of construction jobs and now dozens of full-time positions in this region. We look forward to meeting many more community members and partnering with additional community organizations to offer the best quality of life for our Keystone residents.”

POSITIVE ECONOMIC IMPACT ON THE REGION

In addition to the quality products and services at Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons, this extensive project has had a beneficial ripple-effect, generated hundreds of construction-related jobs, and created 90 new employment opportunities for scores of greater Glen Carbon area residents. The overall Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons development and construction costs are approximately $45 million dollars. The community has had a positive economic ripple effect in the region already, including purchasing food, materials and services in the Madison County region while building, developing and operating this new community.

Additionally, Kingen indicated that as a Rental Senior Living Community, Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons will provide independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments, accommodations and services. The four-story community will feature 79 independent living units, 43 assisted care units and 20 memory care units. Amenities will include elegantly appointed independent living and assisted living dining rooms; a movie theater, salon, pub, bistro, fitness center and activity rooms. As a rental retirement senior living community, there are no large entrance or buy-in fees. Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons offers one of the best overall values for a continuum of care in the greater Glen Carbon area. A personal visit to Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons Senior Living Community can be arranged by calling (618) 205-5163.

The development is the second Keystone Senior Living facility Holland Construction Services has built. Last year, Holland completed Keystone Place at Richland Creek in O’Fallon, Illinois.

INDEPENDENT LIVING OFFERINGS

The Independent Living Retirement Community at Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons offers the area’s largest one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, thoughtfully designed with exceptional features and amenities, including sunrooms, patios/balconies, and stackable washers and dryers. The independent living homes also come complete with fully appointed kitchens, featuring many elegant and refined touches, such as granite countertops, custom cabinets, full-size stainless steel appliances, and more. The resort-style amenities include a fitness center, theater, café, salon and more. Independent living apartments start at $3,490 per month.

ASSISTED LIVING SERVICES

Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons Assisted Living provides a 24-hour emergency response system, three meals per day, housekeeping services, and personal assistance as needed with the activities of daily living, as recommended in individualized care plans prepared by its nursing staff and reviewed and approved by residents’ families and physicians. Assisted living apartments start at $4,490 per month.

MEMORY CARE PROGRAM

Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons’ secure Memory Care program features all-inclusive care in a secure and welcoming environment. Keystone is proud to offer all residents access to their cutting edge Holistic Harbors℠ Memory Preservation program. This holistic approach to care focuses on the resident’s entire wellbeing, rather than only treating the symptoms of a memory loss illness. Daily activities are chosen based on each resident’s interests and skills, using programming that has been shown to not only maintain but possibly improve cognitive health.

While the Holistic Harbors℠ Memory Preservation program was designed with our memory care residents in mind, studies have shown that the earlier people begin working on memory improvement, the better the results will be as they get older, reducing their likelihood of developing dementia later on. That is why the Holistic Harbors℠ Memory Care programming is available to all Keystone residents, not just those living in Memory Care neighborhoods. Memory care apartments start at $6,990 per month.

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED BY KEYSTONE SENIOR

Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons is owned and managed by Keystone Senior, a boutique family-owned and -operated business. By keeping things small, Keystone Senior is able to offer an unparalleled level of support, personalization, and service. Keystone is in its 27th year of operation and has owned and managed more than 60 successful senior living communities. Fortune Magazine named Keystone 14th in its Top 20 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in 2020.[1]

