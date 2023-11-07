Surprise Squad
Christmas tree set up begins in Kiener Plaza

Thanksgiving is a couple of weeks away, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Kiener Plaza.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thanksgiving is a couple of weeks away, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Kiener Plaza.

The lights aren’t on it yet, but workers put up the big Christmas tree Tuesday for the upcoming Festival of Lights.

The Festival of Lights returns Nov. 18 to usher in the holiday season with the lighting of the Salvation Army Tree of Lights.

First Alert 4′s Cory Stark and Paige Hulsey will be there to help usher in the holiday season.

It also marks the opening of Winterfest.

