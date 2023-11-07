Surprise Squad
Chesterfield appoints second police chief in city’s history

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) -- The second police chief in Chesterfield’s history has been appointed.

The City Council voted Monday to unanimously consent to Mayor Bob Nation’s appointment of Captain Cheryl Funkhouser as the next Chief of Police for the Chesterfield Police Department. She will take over when Chief Ray Johnson retires in early 2024 after 35 years in the position.

Captain Funkhouser began her law enforcement career with the University City Police Department in 1993. She joined the Chesterfield Police Department in 1995.

