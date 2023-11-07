Carbon monoxide leak leads to evacuation of Clayton apartment building
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A carbon monoxide leak led to the evacuation of an apartment building in Clayton Tuesday morning.
The leak occurred at Clayton on the Park, which is on Brentwood Blvd, across from Shaw Park. Spire says it has crews assisting the fire department with the ongoing situation.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.