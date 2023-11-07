Burned body discovered overnight in south city

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating after a burned body was found in south St. Louis last night.

First Alert 4 was on the scene this morning on Oregon Avenue near Wyoming in Benton Park West. Police are not releasing much information regarding this incident. This is the fourth homicide investigation of the year for this neighborhood.

First Alert 4 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

