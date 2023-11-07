Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Burned body discovered overnight in south city

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating after a burned body was found in south St. Louis last night.

First Alert 4 was on the scene this morning on Oregon Avenue near Wyoming in Benton Park West. Police are not releasing much information regarding this incident. This is the fourth homicide investigation of the year for this neighborhood.

First Alert 4 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another officer used a taser on Wallace, but she continued to drive off and escaped, with the...
Police: St. Louis woman flees traffic stop with children, officer inside her car
St. Charles County prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Dioavian R. Cook, of Florissant, with...
Parents sue St. Louis bar, driver after child dies in crash
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate...
Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate
Graphic
Armed robbery suspects come away empty-handed because they could not drive manual transmission car, police say

Latest News

Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
Burned body discovered overnight in south city
Burned body discovered overnight in south city
Manchester annexation: both sides make final pitches ahead of vote that would annex 6,600...
Manchester annexation: both sides make final pitches ahead of vote that would annex 6,600 residents
Suspect in custody following pursuit from IL into St. Louis
Suspect in custody following pursuit from IL into north St. Louis
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports