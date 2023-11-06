Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

UAW leaders to hold informational meetings on tentative contract with Wentzville GM employees

United Auto Worker leaders and General Motors workers will have informational meetings on Wednesday in Wentzville.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - United Auto Worker leaders and General Motors workers will have informational meetings on Wednesday in Wentzville.

Workers can learn more about the tentative contract they’ll be voting on later this month.

GM reached a deal with the union a week ago after a six-week-long strike. The deal includes a 25% increase in base pay for hourly workers over the four-and-a-half-year-long contract.

All workers will also get a $5,000 bonus for approving the deal. There are also gains for temporary employees. Those temporary employees will start at $21 an hour and will move to full-time workers after nine months on the job.

Union leadership is recommending members approve this contract. The date for voting in Wentzville has not been announced yet.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Charles County prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Dioavian R. Cook, of Florissant, with...
Parents sue St. Louis bar, driver after child dies in crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Another officer used a taser on Wallace, but she continued to drive off and escaped, with the...
Police: St. Louis woman flees traffic stop with children, officer inside her car
James Hetfield signs books, meets fans in St. Louis
James Hetfield signs books, meets fans in St. Louis
October 29, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Images from MLS Playoffs Round One Game One St....
CITY SC’s season is over after losing to Sporting KC a second time

Latest News

Metro East residents voice concerns over Protect Illinois Communities Act
Metro East residents voice concerns over Protect Illinois Communities Act
Pro-Palestine rally held in front of Boeing plant
Pro-Palestine rally held in front of Boeing plant
Metro East residents voice concerns over Protect Illinois Communities Act
Metro East residents voice concerns over Protect Illinois Communities Act
Pro-Palestine rally held in front of Boeing plant
Pro-Palestine rally held in front of Boeing plant
SAMPLE BALLOTS: What’s on Tuesday’s ballot in Missouri