UAW leaders to hold informational meetings on tentative contract with Wentzville GM employees

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - United Auto Worker leaders and General Motors workers will have informational meetings on Wednesday in Wentzville.

Workers can learn more about the tentative contract they’ll be voting on later this month.

GM reached a deal with the union a week ago after a six-week-long strike. The deal includes a 25% increase in base pay for hourly workers over the four-and-a-half-year-long contract.

All workers will also get a $5,000 bonus for approving the deal. There are also gains for temporary employees. Those temporary employees will start at $21 an hour and will move to full-time workers after nine months on the job.

Union leadership is recommending members approve this contract. The date for voting in Wentzville has not been announced yet.

