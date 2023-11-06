St. Louis area executives spend night outside to show support for unhoused youth

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis area executives will spend the night outdoors to show their support for unhoused youth.

Over 70 dedicated “sleepers” will spend from 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 until 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 at the Harris-Stowe State University soccer field as part of Sleep Out St. Louis Executive Edition. Among those spending the night outside are executives from companies such as Quantum Wealth Management, Cisco and Northwestern Mutual.

“We sleep out because we know that an estimated 600 young people are sleeping out on the streets, in abandoned buildings, and other dangerous places every night right here in St. Louis,” said Dr. Yusef Scoggin, Chief Executive Officer of Covenant House Missouri.

During the SLEEP OUT event, thousands of people across north and South America will sleep outside to show their support for unhoused and at-risk young people.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.