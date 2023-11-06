Separate rallies held Sunday to show support for Israel, Palestine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shows of support for Palestinians in Gaza continued Sunday in St. Louis, as supporters of Israel also met at a separate event for a rally and silent prayer to show solidarity with the people of that nation.

A march for Palestinians took place Sunday afternoon with hundreds of people descending on the Delmar Loop to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas War.

In Clayton, others rallied and offered a silent prayer to show solidarity with Israel at an event in Memorial Park.

The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas hit the 30-day mark on Sunday.

Fighting began Oct. 7 with a strike by Hamas on Israel that claimed the life of more than 1,400 people and saw 242 people taken hostage, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports the Palestinian death toll as of Sunday had reached 9,700, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.