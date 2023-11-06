Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Separate rallies held Sunday to show support for Israel, Palestine

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shows of support for Palestinians in Gaza continued Sunday in St. Louis, as supporters of Israel also met at a separate event for a rally and silent prayer to show solidarity with the people of that nation.

A march for Palestinians took place Sunday afternoon with hundreds of people descending on the Delmar Loop to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas War.

In Clayton, others rallied and offered a silent prayer to show solidarity with Israel at an event in Memorial Park.

The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas hit the 30-day mark on Sunday.

Fighting began Oct. 7 with a strike by Hamas on Israel that claimed the life of more than 1,400 people and saw 242 people taken hostage, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports the Palestinian death toll as of Sunday had reached 9,700, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

devon alexander
St. Louis native, former world boxing champion returns to clean up north St. Louis, debut amateur boxing event
Murder charges filed in March 2021 fatal crash at Halls Ferry Circle roundabout that claimed...
Murder charges filed in March 2021 fatal crash at Halls Ferry Circle roundabout that claimed life of toddler, mother
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) and...
Stackhouse has key late pick as No. 1 Georgia holds off No. 14 Missouri, 30-21
Longtime St. Louis broadcast journalist Donn Johnson dies at 76
Longtime St. Louis broadcast journalist Donn Johnson dies at 76
Woman charged after allegedly driving onto Spirit of St. Louis Airport runway, taxiway areas
Woman charged after allegedly driving onto Spirit of St. Louis Airport runway, taxiway areas

Latest News

Dueling protests gather to show support for Israel and Palestine
Dueling protests gather to show support for Israel and Palestine
gavel
Parents sue St. Louis bar, driver after child dies in crash
October 29, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Images from MLS Playoffs Round One Game One St....
CITY SC’s season over after losing to Sporting KC a second time
Colorado man killed in Washington County, Mo. crash