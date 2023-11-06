Pro-Palestine rally held in front of Boeing plant

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A pro-Palestine rally was held in front of the Boeing plant in St. Charles Monday to demand a ceasefire.

In October, Bloomberg published an article stating that Boeing delivered 1,000 smart bombs to Israel after Hamas attacks.

First Alert 4 has asked Boeing and the United States Department of Defense whether the weapons Boeing makes are being used in the war. Neither have responded.

