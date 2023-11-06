Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Pro-Palestine rally held in front of Boeing plant

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A pro-Palestine rally was held in front of the Boeing plant in St. Charles Monday to demand a ceasefire.

In October, Bloomberg published an article stating that Boeing delivered 1,000 smart bombs to Israel after Hamas attacks.

First Alert 4 has asked Boeing and the United States Department of Defense whether the weapons Boeing makes are being used in the war. Neither have responded.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Charles County prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Dioavian R. Cook, of Florissant, with...
Parents sue St. Louis bar, driver after child dies in crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Another officer used a taser on Wallace, but she continued to drive off and escaped, with the...
Police: St. Louis woman flees traffic stop with children, officer inside her car
James Hetfield signs books, meets fans in St. Louis
James Hetfield signs books, meets fans in St. Louis
October 29, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Images from MLS Playoffs Round One Game One St....
CITY SC’s season is over after losing to Sporting KC a second time

Latest News

Pro-Palestine rally held in front of Boeing plant
Pro-Palestine rally held in front of Boeing plant
SAMPLE BALLOTS: What’s on Tuesday’s ballot in Missouri
City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signing bills that establish regulations on short-term...
Mayor Jones signs bills to establish regulations on short-term rentals
File Graphic
Man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining six-figure loan during pandemic