Pro-Palestine rally held in front of Boeing plant
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A pro-Palestine rally was held in front of the Boeing plant in St. Charles Monday to demand a ceasefire.
In October, Bloomberg published an article stating that Boeing delivered 1,000 smart bombs to Israel after Hamas attacks.
First Alert 4 has asked Boeing and the United States Department of Defense whether the weapons Boeing makes are being used in the war. Neither have responded.
