Police: St. Louis woman flees traffic stop with children, officer inside her car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been charged after she fled a traffic stop with children and an officer inside her car.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, Sashay Wallace, 34, was being stopped by an officer on October 23 for not stopping at a stop sign. Police say there were two children, age 16 and 6, inside her car when the stop was made. Wallace had multiple outstanding warrants out of St. Louis. When officers asked her to step out of the car, she refused and began to start the car. An officer partially jumped inside the car to try and stop her, but she was able to get the vehicle moving. The officer eventually got out after the vehicle had gone several hundred feet from where it was stopped. Another officer used a taser on Wallace, but she continued to drive off and escaped, with the children still in the back of the car.

Wallace is charged with Resisting Arrest for a Felony, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Assault 4th Degree. The court set bond at $100,000, cash-only.

