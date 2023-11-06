Surprise Squad
Near Record Warmth For Two More Days

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Tuesday High 78, Record 80 (1945)
  • Wednesday High 81, Record 82 (2005)
  • Back to Cool Fall Weather Thursday-Weekend
  • Low Rain Chance Wednesday Evening and Thursday Evening

Through Wednesday: Spring-like air remains through Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s Tuesday, while Wednesday will be very near the record of 82°. Wednesday turns breezy with some gusts to 25 mph, so if you enjoy lunch outdoors on that day, hold down the napkins and papers, but it will be a great day for it. It will cloud up Wednesday evening and we have a low chance for a few spot showers. Any rain would be spotty and very light, but we can’t rule it out.

What’s Next: Thursday turns much colder behind a cold front, and we have another chance for some showers Thursday evening. The latest model trend though, shows a better chance for this rain missing to the south. We’ll keep you posted, but for this reason we have a low 20% chance for a Thursday evening shower, 30% in Farmington...and some models show the rain missing completely farther south. But the cool air doesn’t miss, it hits from Thursday through the weekend with a return to normal cool Fall temperatures.

