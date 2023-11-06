Near-Record November Warmth

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Highs in the 70s Monday & Tuesday

Forecasting a Record Tie at 82 Wednesday Afternoon!

Our Next Cold Front Brings a Chance of Rain Wednesday night through Early Friday

Today through Wednesday: Unseasonably warm weather is in place through mid-week. Count on mild lows in the 50s to near 60, and warm afternoons with near-record highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

What’s Next: A cold front is expected to push through our area Wednesday evening, bringing an end to the warmer-than-normal weather. Rain chances arrive with that front and could linger as late as Friday morning. As of now, these rain chances appear fairly low. While temperatures will dip behind this mid-week front, this is only a shift back to normal for this time of year -- no arctic air with this front!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.