Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Near-Record November Warmth

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Highs in the 70s Monday & Tuesday
  • Forecasting a Record Tie at 82 Wednesday Afternoon!
  • Our Next Cold Front Brings a Chance of Rain Wednesday night through Early Friday

Today through Wednesday: Unseasonably warm weather is in place through mid-week. Count on mild lows in the 50s to near 60, and warm afternoons with near-record highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

What’s Next: A cold front is expected to push through our area Wednesday evening, bringing an end to the warmer-than-normal weather. Rain chances arrive with that front and could linger as late as Friday morning. As of now, these rain chances appear fairly low. While temperatures will dip behind this mid-week front, this is only a shift back to normal for this time of year -- no arctic air with this front!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel
Parents sue St. Louis bar, driver after child dies in crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
James Hetfield signs books, meets fans in St. Louis
James Hetfield signs books, meets fans in St. Louis
October 29, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Images from MLS Playoffs Round One Game One St....
CITY SC’s season is over after losing to Sporting KC a second time
One of the officers made his way into the icy waters, where he found Sparky, an 8-year-old,...
WATCH: Officers save blind dog from freezing pond

Latest News

Warm days ahead
Warm days ahead
7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Ahead
Warming Trend Continues On Sunday
Warming Trend Continues On Sunday
A Stretch of Warmer Than Normal Temps
A Stretch of Warmer Than Normal Temps