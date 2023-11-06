Surprise Squad
Missouri approves $6M in state aid for Boeing

On Monday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the state’s Development Finance Board had approved $6 million in state aid to Boeing.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The company has plans for a new facility near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. According to Boeing, the plan totals $1.8 billion in new investment and could result in 500 new jobs.

State incentives are on top of what the St. Louis County Council and St. Louis Board of Aldermen have already approved.

