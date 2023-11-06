Metro East residents voice concerns over Protect Illinois Communities Act

CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- Dozens of Metro East residents gathered at the Caseyville Community Center Monday to voice their concerns over the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

The act bans the sale of assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines. It also requires existing owners of the weapons to register them with state police.

State lawmakers approved the ban in early January, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker quickly signing it into law. Despite objections to the act, an appeals court ruling allows the ban to remain in effect in Illinois while other court challenges move forward.

