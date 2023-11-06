Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Mayor Jones signs bills to establish regulations on short-term rentals

City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signing bills that establish regulations on short-term...
City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signing bills that establish regulations on short-term rentals on Nov. 6, 2023.(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed two board bills that establish regulations on short-term rentals.

Board Bills 33 and 34 put regulations on rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO. The bills prohibit parties and single-night stays. They also require permitted operators to have an agent available at all times to address issues in real-time for both the renters and neighbors, and limit the number of rentals in multifamily structures and caps the total number of short-term rentals one person can operate.

“Short-term rentals are welcome in the City of St. Louis, but the lack of regulation has created serious safety concerns within our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Jones. “I am thankful to the Board of Aldermen for finally delivering this critical legislation to my desk.”

Short-term rental operators who do not abide by all City of St. Louis laws could face fines and have their permit revoked.

Mayor Jones’ office said implementation, which includes short-term rental applications, will launch by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Charles County prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Dioavian R. Cook, of Florissant, with...
Parents sue St. Louis bar, driver after child dies in crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Another officer used a taser on Wallace, but she continued to drive off and escaped, with the...
Police: St. Louis woman flees traffic stop with children, officer inside her car
James Hetfield signs books, meets fans in St. Louis
James Hetfield signs books, meets fans in St. Louis
October 29, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Images from MLS Playoffs Round One Game One St....
CITY SC’s season is over after losing to Sporting KC a second time

Latest News

SAMPLE BALLOTS: What’s on Tuesday’s ballot in Missouri
File Graphic
Man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining six-figure loan during pandemic
Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
Investigation underway after release of alleged Covenant shooter’s writings, Nashville mayor says
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Missouri, Kansas sue to stop government from providing abortion pill through mail