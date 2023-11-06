Mayor Jones signs bills to establish regulations on short-term rentals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed two board bills that establish regulations on short-term rentals.

Board Bills 33 and 34 put regulations on rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO. The bills prohibit parties and single-night stays. They also require permitted operators to have an agent available at all times to address issues in real-time for both the renters and neighbors, and limit the number of rentals in multifamily structures and caps the total number of short-term rentals one person can operate.

“Short-term rentals are welcome in the City of St. Louis, but the lack of regulation has created serious safety concerns within our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Jones. “I am thankful to the Board of Aldermen for finally delivering this critical legislation to my desk.”

Short-term rental operators who do not abide by all City of St. Louis laws could face fines and have their permit revoked.

Mayor Jones’ office said implementation, which includes short-term rental applications, will launch by the end of 2024.

