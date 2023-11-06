Man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining six-figure loan during pandemic
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently obtaining a $150,000 loan during the pandemic.
Demetrice Black, 53, pleaded guilty to misuse of a Social Security number and theft of government property. He applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan in July 2020 using someone else’s Social Security number and a fake Missouri driver’s license.
The disaster loans were meant to help business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Black will be sentenced in February. He faces up to five years in prison for misuse of a Social Security number and up to 10 years for theft of government property. He could be fined up to $250,000 for each charge as well.
