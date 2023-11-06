Surprise Squad
‘It stings’ After season ends abruptly for CITY SC fans disappointed but optimistic for future

St. Louis CITY SC season ended on Sunday after a 2-1 loss to Sporting SC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
By Jon Kipper
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC season ended on Sunday after a 2-1 loss to Sporting SC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

It was a punch in the gut for some fans that went out to CITYPARK for a watch party.

While plenty left disappointed, fans made it clear they believe the season was a huge accomplishment for the team, and there is a sense of hope for the future

“We’re going to get better; we’re going to go up, up, up. This is St. Louis,” said Tony Monge, a CITY SC fan.

While CITY SC fell short, fans like Monge said he couldn’t have asked for a better inaugural season.

“Like Heaven. The guys did a great job. I love the way they played. I cannot ask for anymore,” said Monge.

Monge and well over 100 CITY SC fans flocked to CITYPARK’s Ultra Club Sunday for a free watch party.

It was a chance to create a game-day atmosphere while the boys were hundreds of miles away in Kansas.

“We want that same atmosphere of actually being at the game. Sitting down here with my buddies, you know, so we want the same type of people, like-minded,” said Broderick Wilbon.

Wilbon told First Alert 4 before the game that he was nervous - and didn’t want to lose to CITY’s bitter rival, Sporting KC.

“It’s a lot of juice because we don’t like Kansas,” said Wilbon.

As Kansas City beat St. Louis, you could feel the optimism in the room dwindle.

“It stings a little just to know we dominated them the whole season. It’s just they’ve been there before, they know the pressure and how to react,” said Gabe Carrillo.

And while CITY SC won’t be holding the cup this year, fans left with their heads held high.

“Nobody expected us to make it this far. I think it was a great season overall,” said Carrillo.

And it was clear the team, after just one year in the MLS, the team raised their fans’ civic pride.

“St. Louis is my life, my city and I’m here to support, whether we lose, we win, whatever, we’re from St. Louis,” said Monge.

