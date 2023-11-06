Surprise Squad
Episode 253: Bella Milano

Margarita Pasta at Bella Milano
Margarita Pasta at Bella Milano
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- Bella Milano opened its doors 20 years ago in Edwardsville with family at the heart of the Italian restaurant.

Two families joined together to fill a void in their community for a restaurant where anyone would feel welcome. Twenty years later and two more locations, they’re still going strong, even as the food scene in the Metro East has expanded more than ever.

We sat down with Craig Kalogerou and Tom Guarino to talk history, food and family. Tom’s dad Sam was the original owner along with Craig but he sadly passed away in 2020. His memory and legacy carry on at Bella Milano and the lessons he passed down, known fondly as Sam-isms, help ensure the family business will carry on for another 20 years.

