CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves take off with heavy, historic church bell valued at nearly $30,000

A Soulard church is asking for the community's help tracking down the thieves who stole a historic, bronze bell dating back to 1849.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A historic Soulard church is asking for the community’s help tracking down the thieves who were caught on camera stealing a heavy, bronze bell displayed outside the church.

“Tell the ding dongs to bring the bell back!” says church resident Todd Long.

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on South 7th Street was established in 1849. Fr. Bruce Forman said the bell dates back to that very year; it’s from the first building the congregation gathered at.

“You just can’t replace something like that,” Fr. Forman told First Alert 4.

An incident report from St. Louis Metropolitan police details how the crime took place just after midnight last Tuesday. Fr. Forman said it was the day before the bell had been knocked down from its yoke and brackets. He believes the heist was conducted in two parts.

“I think it was so heavy that [the thieves] probably thought they were going to steal it the first time when they knocked it off the structure but found out it was so heavy, so they came back a night later,” Forman said.

Forman and the congregation initially thought the bell was made of cast-iron, meaning if the crooks wanted to melt it down and sell it, it wouldn’t be worth much.

“It’s not doing them no good. Nobody’s going to be able to sell that thing,” Long said.

It wasn’t until Forman reached out to an appraiser Monday that he found out the bell is actually made of bronze and is worth nearly $30,000.

