Armed robbery suspects come away empty-handed because they could not drive manual transmission car, police say

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two armed robbery suspects came away empty-handed in South City Saturday night because they did not know how to drive a car with a manual transmission, police say.

The incident happened near the intersection of Center Cross Drive and Main Drive in Tower Grove Park between 8:40 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Police say a 23-year-old man arranged to meet a woman he met on Instagram. The two of them were walking on a pathway through the park when two suspects appeared, held him at gunpoint and escorted him to his car.

The suspects said they were going to force him to withdraw money from an ATM and instructed him to get into the passenger seat. One suspect got into the driver’s seat, and another sat in the back. The suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission car, so they ran.

