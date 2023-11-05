Warming Trend Continues On Sunday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Sunny With Upper 60s on Sunday as warming trend continues

We Might See 80 degrees on Wednesday!

Rain Chances Arrive With A Cold Front Wednesday Night

Sunday: Don’t forget to set the clocks back! Daylight Saving time ends at 2 a.m. This is also a great time of year to change the batteries in your weather radio, smoke detector, and carbon monoxide detector. Highs on Sunday under sunny skies will climb into the upper 60s.

What’s Next: Warm weather stays for most of the upcoming week. Rain arrives Wednesday night and could linger into Thursday. Temperatures turn cooler by late week and next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.