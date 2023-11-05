Surprise Squad
Warming Trend Continues On Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Sunny With Upper 60s on Sunday as warming trend continues
  • We Might See 80 degrees on Wednesday!
  • Rain Chances Arrive With A Cold Front Wednesday Night

Sunday: Don’t forget to set the clocks back! Daylight Saving time ends at 2 a.m. This is also a great time of year to change the batteries in your weather radio, smoke detector, and carbon monoxide detector. Highs on Sunday under sunny skies will climb into the upper 60s.

What’s Next: Warm weather stays for most of the upcoming week. Rain arrives Wednesday night and could linger into Thursday. Temperatures turn cooler by late week and next weekend.

