Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Ahead

First Alert Weather:

Highs in the 70s Monday & Tuesday

We Might See 80 Degrees on Wednesday!

Our Next Cold Front Could Bring Rain Wednesday night into Thursday

What’s Next: Warm weather stays for most of the upcoming week with some days seeing temperatures in the upper 70s or even hitting 80°! Rain arrives Wednesday night and could linger into Thursday. A cold front will help bring this rain and will bring back cooler temperatures with highs closer to 60, which is about average for this time of year.

