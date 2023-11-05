Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Ahead

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Highs in the 70s Monday & Tuesday
  • We Might See 80 Degrees on Wednesday!
  • Our Next Cold Front Could Bring Rain Wednesday night into Thursday

What’s Next: Warm weather stays for most of the upcoming week with some days seeing temperatures in the upper 70s or even hitting 80°! Rain arrives Wednesday night and could linger into Thursday. A cold front will help bring this rain and will bring back cooler temperatures with highs closer to 60, which is about average for this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

devon alexander
St. Louis native, former world boxing champion returns to clean up north St. Louis, debut amateur boxing event
Murder charges filed in March 2021 fatal crash at Halls Ferry Circle roundabout that claimed...
Murder charges filed in March 2021 fatal crash at Halls Ferry Circle roundabout that claimed life of toddler, mother
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) and...
Stackhouse has key late pick as No. 1 Georgia holds off No. 14 Missouri, 30-21
Longtime St. Louis broadcast journalist Donn Johnson dies at 76
Longtime St. Louis broadcast journalist Donn Johnson dies at 76
Woman charged after allegedly driving onto Spirit of St. Louis Airport runway, taxiway areas
Woman charged after allegedly driving onto Spirit of St. Louis Airport runway, taxiway areas

Latest News

Warm days ahead
Warm days ahead
7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Ahead
Warming Trend Continues On Sunday
Warming Trend Continues On Sunday
A Stretch of Warmer Than Normal Temps
A Stretch of Warmer Than Normal Temps