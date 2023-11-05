Surprise Squad
Protesters gather downtown to call for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war

A march was held in downtown St. Louis on Saturday to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A march was held in downtown St. Louis on Saturday to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Protesters gathered to call for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas. They say too many civilians in Gaza are dying in the violence.

Another march for Palestinians is planned for tomorrow afternoon in the Delmar Loop.

Some St. Louisans will show solidarity with Israel with a rally and silent prayer protest tomorrow afternoon in Clayton.

The event begins at 3 p.m. in Memorial Park, near the county government building on Central Avenue.

