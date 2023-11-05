Parents sue St. Louis bar, driver after child dies in crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis bar is accused in a wrongful-death lawsuit of overserving a patron currently criminally charged in an alleged wrong-way, drunken-driving crash that killed a 7-year-old boy in August in St. Charles County.

St. Charles County prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Dioavian R. Cook, of Florissant, with DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in injury in the Aug. 12 crash on Interstate-70 that killed Zachary Allan of Kansas City and injured his parents Jared and Carri Allen.

Cook, who is also named as a defendant in the wrongful-death lawsuit, is currently in custody at the St. Charles County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing in the criminal case is set for Nov. 9 with Associate Circuit Judge Dwayne Johnson presiding.

An investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol alleges that Cook was traveling at speeds of over 100-mph in the wrong direction on the interstate, and had been for several miles, when he struck the Allen’s vehicle. Two hours after the crash, a blood draw showed Cook allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .20 %, more than double the legal limit.

In the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Allen family Thursday in St. Louis City Circuit Court, the Shark Bar in Ballpark Village and its parent company BPV Market Place Investors, LLC are named as defendants alongside Cook.

The petition alleges counts of negligence and injury resulting in death and injury against Cook and invokes Missouri’s Dram Shop law against Shark Bar. The law provides that a business selling alcoholic drinks could be held liable for injuries cause by an overserved, intoxicated person.

According to the petition, in the hours prior to the crash, bar staff knowingly served Cook alcoholic drinks although he was visibly intoxicated.

“The alcohol and liquor sold or given to Defendant Cook by Defendant Shark Bar caused Defendant Cook to become visibly intoxicated and inebriated to such an extent that his impairment was shown by uncoordinated physical action and/or physical dysfunction,” the petition states.

The petition asks for unspecified damages and demands a jury trial. A hearing has not yet been set.

First Alert 4 has reached out to the Allen’s attorney, Derek Sieck of Onder Law, as well as BPV Market Place Investors, LLC, and is awaiting a response.

