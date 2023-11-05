Landmarks Association of St. Louis expresses concerns over fires at landmark buildings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Landmarks Association of St. Louis is raising concerns over landmark and historic properties burning in the city.

Executive Director Andrew Weil said he has seen an increase in the number of landmark or historic properties catching fire over the last year.

“In our inability to secure these highly significant buildings, we’re really doing ourselves a disservice in losing a lot of really important parts of our history,” Weil said.

Watching these properties turn to rubble or become shells of what they once were is something Weil is frustrated to see.

“It’s part of our cultural heritage, and we have magnificent historic architecture in St. Louis,” Weil said. “It’s one of the things that really sets us apart as a community. It’s a major selling point. This amazing brick architecture that we have is a tremendous cultural and economic asset. There’s abundant evidence of the extent to which historic rehabilitation and reusing these buildings sets St. Louis apart.”

Within just over the last year, Weil said some of these fires at landmark sites include the St. Louis Stamping Company, Mullanphy Emigrant Home and the St. Liborius Church, which had been turned into skate park Sk8 Liborius.

“This mounting frustration with losing highly significant buildings for admittedly a diverse number of reasons presumably,” Weil said. “When you look at the ones, especially the ones that are not secured properly, those are the ones that really annoy you.”

St. Louis City Fire Captain Garon Mosby said with a historic building, it can be dated, which leads to some concerns for firefighter safety.

“It all depends on how much love and care was put into maintaining that building,” Captain Mosby said. “A lot of the landmark, larger buildings it just depends on how well they were kept. We have very harsh winters, get lots of rain in the summer, freeze, thaw, if the roof is not taken care of, that’s gonna have a direct effect on the inside condition of the building. There are so many factors.”

When it comes to investigating the cause of some of these fires, Captain Mosby said they are very cautious.

“Is it safe to put firefighters into a building that wasn’t safe for firefighters to go into the building to fight the fire?” Captain Mosby said.

