James Hetfield signs books, meets fans in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A long line of Metallica fans turned out today at Left Bank Books in the Central West End.

The band’s lead singer and rhythm guitarist James Hetfield was there to sign copies of his new book called “Messengers.”

The book shares stories behind Hetfield’s personal collection of guitars.

Fans in line today got an early copy of the book.

It will be available to the general public on Nov. 21.

