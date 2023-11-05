Surprise Squad
James Hetfield signs books, meets fans in St. Louis

A long line of Metallica fans turned out today at Left Bank Books in the Central West End.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The band’s lead singer and rhythm guitarist James Hetfield was there to sign copies of his new book called “Messengers.”

The book shares stories behind Hetfield’s personal collection of guitars.

Fans in line today got an early copy of the book.

It will be available to the general public on Nov. 21.

