Firefighters install fire detectors for St. Louis residents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s time change weekend and the Red Cross is teaming up with the St. Louis Fire Department to promote fire safety.

Firefighters installed free smoke detectors for some residents on Saturday.

They also encourage you to check the batteries in your own smoke detectors to make sure they are working properly.

If you still need a smoke detector, you can call your local fire station.

