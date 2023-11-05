Surprise Squad
Colorado man killed in Washington County, Mo. crash

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Colorado man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday in Washington County, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports show 42-year-old Jakub Kordisch, of Commerce City, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the county coroner. A passenger in the vehicle he was driving, Andrew R. Carlson, 36, of Denver, Colorado, sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The crash happened at 2:50 p.m. on Palmer Road east of Welker Road. Kordisch was driving a 2015 Ford Fiesta west and failed to negotiate a curve, causing the car to leave the road and strike a tree, according to the highway patrol.

