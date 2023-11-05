CITY SC down by 1 in do-or-die MLS Cup Playoff match at halftime

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC is headed to Kansas for a do-or-die match in game two of round one of the MLS Cup Playoffs. The match starts at 4 p.m. and can be watched on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App or website.

Live blog

Sporting KC took the lead with a goal in extra time in the first half.

Kansas carried the lead into halftime.

Last weekend, CITY fell to Sporting KC 1-4 in a disappointing outing at CITYPARK. If CITY doesn’t win this match against Sporting, their MLS season will be over.

Your 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙓𝙄 to face kansas 😤 #AllForCITY x @amfam pic.twitter.com/34Gj8Lc754 — y - St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) November 5, 2023

If CITY falls to Kansas again, the impeccable season that got them here won’t be forgotten. CITY broke many “firsts” for an MLS expansion team, earning themselves the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and having the most wins in an inaugural season.

. @stlCITYsc CEO Carolyn Kindle greets St. Louis fans ahead of game 2 of the 1st round of the MLS Playoffs. Kindle is holding a towel that says “He’s In Your Head” with a picture of keeper Roman Bürki on it. CITY SC fans are out in full force in Kansas. @KMOV #AllForCity pic.twitter.com/iSLUOdahOC — Jacob Cersosimo (@JacobCersosimo) November 5, 2023

The MLS Cup is played in several rounds of best-of-three series. If CITY wins tonight, they will come back to play again at CITYPARK to decide who moves on to round two.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.