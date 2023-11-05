Surprise Squad
CITY SC down by 1 in do-or-die MLS Cup Playoff match at halftime

October 29, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Images from MLS Playoffs Round One Game One St....
October 29, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Images from MLS Playoffs Round One Game One St. Louis City SC vs Sporting Kansas City on October 29, 2023 at City Park in St. Louis, MO. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-St. Louis City SC(Jeff Curry | Jeff Curry-St. Louis City SC)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC is headed to Kansas for a do-or-die match in game two of round one of the MLS Cup Playoffs. The match starts at 4 p.m. and can be watched on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App or website.

Live blog

Sporting KC took the lead with a goal in extra time in the first half.

Kansas carried the lead into halftime.

Last weekend, CITY fell to Sporting KC 1-4 in a disappointing outing at CITYPARK. If CITY doesn’t win this match against Sporting, their MLS season will be over.

If CITY falls to Kansas again, the impeccable season that got them here won’t be forgotten. CITY broke many “firsts” for an MLS expansion team, earning themselves the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and having the most wins in an inaugural season.

The MLS Cup is played in several rounds of best-of-three series. If CITY wins tonight, they will come back to play again at CITYPARK to decide who moves on to round two.

