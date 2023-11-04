Surprise Squad
Woman charged after allegedly driving onto Spirit of St. Louis Airport runway, taxiway areas

By Pat Pratt
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis county prosecutors have filed several charges against a woman accused of driving her minivan on Thursday into the runway and taxiway areas of Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield.

Court records show 54-year-old Kathleen Klingerman of Defiance, faces counts of first-degree property damage, first-degree trespassing, resisting arrest and misdemeanor assault. A warrant has been issued for her arrest and bond is set at $50,000 cash only.

According to charging documents, St. Louis County Police were dispatched Thursday to Spirit of St. Louis Airport for a report of a minivan accessing the taxiway and runway areas. An officer activated his lights and sirens to stop the minivan and airport staff also joined to block the vehicle.

However, the officer said in charging documents whenever he approached Klingerman, she threatened to kill him and refused to obey his commands. After the minivan was boxed in, Klingerman allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and stuck the police cruiser.

Officers were able to eventually remove Klingerman from her vehicle and place her under arrest.

