St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative continues to catalogue buildings, absent owners across city

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vacant homes continue to cause frustration in neighborhoods across the city. But new initiatives in the works could help connect some of the threads in areas with high concentrations of problem properties.

On Thursday FirstAlert4 looked into an empty house on Palm St. that burned in the morning hours. A firefighter fell through the second floor of the structure during the response. Fortunately, he was only bruised from the fall.

But neighbors on the street complained about a number of decaying properties nearby. The structure that burned was owned by the city’s Land Reutilization Authority.

FirstAlert4 found that several others were owned by the same private parties using the city’s online Vacancy Map tool. The tool allows residents to view vacant properties and identify other lots under the same ownership, as well as historic data about the properties.

In August, the city announced new initiatives to strengthen the data it’s been gathering about vacant lots.

Zach Kassman, who works with the Vacancy Collaborative, said the strategy has included using new software tools to combine datasets on LLCs, property ownership, code violations and other connected issues.

Through this, Kassman said, the Vacancy Collaborative could begin to identify and prioritize properties to address.

“We’re trying to get a holistic picture of what vacancy is costing the city overall,” Kassman said. “The hope is to identify where al these issues are and can we focus on the ones that are glaring, especially in the areas that have a lot of resources.”

Tom Nagel, a spokesperson for the city’s Community Development Association, said the city has also allocated $13 million to stabilize privately owned buildings and is preparing to do structural assessments of more than 1500 city-owned buildings like the one that burned Thursday.

“Now that we know where these buildings are and who owns them we can prioritize how to use city resources,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.