Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative continues to catalogue buildings, absent owners across city

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vacant homes continue to cause frustration in neighborhoods across the city. But new initiatives in the works could help connect some of the threads in areas with high concentrations of problem properties.

On Thursday FirstAlert4 looked into an empty house on Palm St. that burned in the morning hours. A firefighter fell through the second floor of the structure during the response. Fortunately, he was only bruised from the fall.

But neighbors on the street complained about a number of decaying properties nearby. The structure that burned was owned by the city’s Land Reutilization Authority.

FirstAlert4 found that several others were owned by the same private parties using the city’s online Vacancy Map tool. The tool allows residents to view vacant properties and identify other lots under the same ownership, as well as historic data about the properties.

In August, the city announced new initiatives to strengthen the data it’s been gathering about vacant lots.

Zach Kassman, who works with the Vacancy Collaborative, said the strategy has included using new software tools to combine datasets on LLCs, property ownership, code violations and other connected issues.

Through this, Kassman said, the Vacancy Collaborative could begin to identify and prioritize properties to address.

“We’re trying to get a holistic picture of what vacancy is costing the city overall,” Kassman said. “The hope is to identify where al these issues are and can we focus on the ones that are glaring, especially in the areas that have a lot of resources.”

Tom Nagel, a spokesperson for the city’s Community Development Association, said the city has also allocated $13 million to stabilize privately owned buildings and is preparing to do structural assessments of more than 1500 city-owned buildings like the one that burned Thursday.

“Now that we know where these buildings are and who owns them we can prioritize how to use city resources,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
St. Charles County first responders work together to revive fellow officer suffering cardiac...
St. Charles County first responders work together to revive fellow officer, friend suffering cardiac arrest
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
A man was shot and killed in North City early Friday morning
Man with gun who woke up sleeping couple in North City home fatally shot, police say
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach

Latest News

Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo begin on Nov. 24.
Saint Louis Zoo’s Wild Lights display to open after Thanksgiving
Mail still MIA, operations slowed after mercury spill at Hazelwood USPS plant
Mail still MIA, operations slowed after mercury spill at Hazelwood USPS plant
MU receives 3-year funding to battle opioid crisis in rural Missouri
MU receives 3-year funding to battle opioid crisis in rural Missouri
Vehicle crash concerns rising in the region but new safety steps are being taken
Vehicle crash concerns rising in the region but new safety steps are being taken