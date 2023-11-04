Police investigating homicide in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating a homicide early Saturday in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

According to police incident reports, two people were shot. One of the victims was found not conscious or breathing. The second victim was shot in the arm.

Police said the agency’s homicide unit has been requested to investigate. First Alert 4 will provide updated as they are made available.

