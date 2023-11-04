Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Police investigating homicide in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

.
.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Police are investigating a homicide early Saturday in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

According to police incident reports, two people were shot. One of the victims was found not conscious or breathing. The second victim was shot in the arm.

Police said the agency’s homicide unit has been requested to investigate. First Alert 4 will provide updated as they are made available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed in North City early Friday morning
Man with gun who woke up sleeping couple in North City home fatally shot, police say
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Longtime St. Louis broadcast journalist Donn Johnson dies at 76
Longtime St. Louis broadcast journalist Donn Johnson dies at 76
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘It definitely is coming back’ Maryland Heights hoping to restore Westport Plaza back to the...
‘It definitely is coming back’ Maryland Heights hoping to restore Westport Plaza back to the glory days

Latest News

MU receives 3-year funding to battle opioid crisis in rural Missouri
MU receives 3-year funding to battle opioid crisis in rural Missouri
Local health dept. issues advisory on syphilis, HIV; here’s how it can be easily prevented,...
Local health dept. issues advisory on syphilis, HIV; here’s how it can be easily prevented, treated
Murder charges filed in March 2021 fatal crash at Halls Ferry Circle roundabout that claimed...
Murder charges filed in March 2021 fatal crash at Halls Ferry Circle roundabout that claimed life of toddler, mother
Samuel Davis, 26, (left) is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and...
Victim sues Northwoods officers accused of kidnapping, assaulting him